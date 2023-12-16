Olise's late penalty gives Palace unexpected 2-2 draw with Man City as Chelsea, Newcastle return to winning
Michael Olise scored a stoppage-time penalty as Crystal Palace clawed back from two goals down to draw 2-2 with Manchester City in the Premier League at the Etihad Stadium on Saturday.
The draw kept City, who were without their league-leading scorer Erling Haaland due to a foot injury, in fourth place in the table on 34 points. Palace are 15th with 17 points, eight above the drop zone.
With the visitors trailing 2-0, Jean-Philippe Mateta pulled one goal back for them when he scored from close range in the 76th minute.
Palace were awarded a penalty in the 95th minute, to boos from the Etihad crowd, after Mateta was taken down by Phil Foden. Olise slotted the ball past City keeper Ederson for the unexpected draw.
City's Jack Grealish scored for the third consecutive Premier League match for the first time in his career in the 24th minute, collecting the ball from Foden and putting it to the left of keeper Dean Henderson. A lengthy VAR review ruled it narrowly onside.
City doubled their lead in the 54th minute when the ball was bundled through to Rico Lewis who thumped it into the bottom left corner.
Meanwhile, Chelsea scored twice in seven second-half minutes through Cole Palmer and Nicolas Jackson to claim a laboured 2-0 win over the Premier League's bottom club Sheffield United on Saturday.
Palmer unlocked a determined visiting defence when he poked the ball home from six metres after a one-two with Raheem Sterling in the 54th minute.
Palmer then turned provider in the 61st when United keeper Wes Foderingham could only parry the ball to the midfielder after a goalmouth melee and he fed Jackson who was unmarked at the far post to turn the ball home.
Chelsea's third home league win of the season sent Mauricio Pochettino's side up to 10th place above London neighbours Fulham and Brentford.
United, under newly-returned coach Chris Wilder, remained rooted to the foot of the table.
In their other game, Newcastle United returned to winning ways with a 3-0 victory over 10-man Fulham with three second-half goals, including the opener from 17-year-old Lewis Miley who became the club's youngest player to score in the Premier League.
Fulham had Raul Jimenez sent off in the 22nd minute and although they held on until halftime, Miley's goal opened the floodgates before Miguel Almiron and Dan Burn got on the score sheet.
The victory will give Newcastle -- who had lost their last three games in all competitions and also went out of Europe -- a boost as they moved up to sixth with 29 points while Fulham dropped to 11th, eight points behind.