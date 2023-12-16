Soccer

Stellies crowned Carling Knockout champions

16 December 2023 - 18:15 By MAHLATSE MPHAHLELE AT Moses Mabhida Stadium
Stellenbosch FC player Ismael Toure celebrates with teammates after scoring during the Carling Knockout final match against TS Galaxy at Moses Mabhida Stadium on December 16, 2023.
Image: Darren Stewart/Gallo Images

Finally, the stars have aligned for coach Steve Barker.  

One of the loyal servants of South African football, he had his crowning moment as Stellenbosch prevailed 5-4 on penalty shoot-outs to beat TS Galaxy in the Carling Knockout final on Saturday.  

Barker, who cut his coaching teeth at the South African Defence Force (SANDF), finally became a cup champion after countless unsuccessful attempts.  

The match was forced into the lottery of the shoot-outs as they could not be separated after 120 minutes where the match was tied on 1-1 after goals by Lehlohonolo Mojela and Ismael Toure.  

Stellies penalties were scored by Ismael Toure, Thabo Moloisane, Mervin Boji, Andre de Jong, Darrel Matsheke while Nhlanhla Mgaga was saved.  

This year alone, Barker suffered cup semifinal heartbreak twice when he lost to Orlando Pirates in the MTN8 and to Sekhukhune United Nedbank Cup but he finally had his day on the podium with the winners medal.  

It must also be remembered that it was Barker who was on the losing side in the Nedbank Cup final in 2009 when his young University of Pretoria (Tuks) side lost to Moroka Swallows in the final at Rand Stadium.  

Before this match, Barker was probably one of the remaining coaches from the generation of Gavin Hunt, Pitso Mosimane, Eric Tinkler, Manqoba Mngqithi, Owen da Gama and Steve Komphela not to have tasted trophy success alone or in co-coaching capacity.   

Lifting the trophy is a significant personal milestone for him but it is also a reward to this club that has largely punched above its weight over the past few years on the domestic scene with limited resources.  

It's also a reward to the players like Iqraam Rayners, who will definitely be in contention for player of the tournament after four man-of-the-match awards, Fawaz Bazadien and Jayden Adams who are in the Bafana Bafana’s Afcon preliminary squad.  

Some of the players who also raised their hands during this tournament where they beat Chippa United, Polokwane City, Richards Bay and Galaxy, are Deano van Rooyen, Ismael Toure, Genino Palace and Devis Titus.  

Barker, went with a tried and tested team of Sage Stephens in goal, defence marshalled by Basadien and Van Rooyen and Palace, Sihle Ndluli in the heart of the midfield while Rayners and Titus led the attack.  

Galaxy coach Sead Ramović sprang a surprise in his starting line-up with captain and influential defensive midfielder Mlungisi Mbunjana starting on the bench leaving Vidal Higor and Thato Khiba to run things in central midfield.  

In defence, Ramović showed faith in Pogiso Sanoka and Mcbeth Mahlangu while Sphiwe Mahlangu and Lehlohonolo Mojela were tasked with the job of getting the much-needed goals up front.  

For Ramović, he will be bitterly disappointed as they had to dig deep against Mamelodi Sundowns, Sekhukhune United, AmaZulu in the earlier stages of the tournament only to fall at the final hurdle.  

This defeat also comes at the time where South African Football Association (Safa) are tightening eligibility of foreign coaches to work in the country but this will serve as motivation for his team as they turn attention to the league where they have blown hot and cold.

