Stellies crowned Carling Knockout champions

Finally, the stars have aligned for coach Steve Barker.

One of the loyal servants of South African football, he had his crowning moment as Stellenbosch prevailed 5-4 on penalty shoot-outs to beat TS Galaxy in the Carling Knockout final on Saturday.

Barker, who cut his coaching teeth at the South African Defence Force (SANDF), finally became a cup champion after countless unsuccessful attempts.

The match was forced into the lottery of the shoot-outs as they could not be separated after 120 minutes where the match was tied on 1-1 after goals by Lehlohonolo Mojela and Ismael Toure.

Stellies penalties were scored by Ismael Toure, Thabo Moloisane, Mervin Boji, Andre de Jong, Darrel Matsheke while Nhlanhla Mgaga was saved.

This year alone, Barker suffered cup semifinal heartbreak twice when he lost to Orlando Pirates in the MTN8 and to Sekhukhune United Nedbank Cup but he finally had his day on the podium with the winners medal.

It must also be remembered that it was Barker who was on the losing side in the Nedbank Cup final in 2009 when his young University of Pretoria (Tuks) side lost to Moroka Swallows in the final at Rand Stadium.