UPDATE: Luton's Lockyer collapses on pitch, match v Bournemouth abandoned

The Premier League match between Bournemouth and visitors Luton Town was abandoned in the 65th minute after Luton captain Tom Lockyer collapsed on the pitch on Saturday.

The score was 1-1 when the 29-year-old fell to the ground with no other player near him, and players and Luton manager Rob Edwards reacted immediately to get medical attention.

Lockyer was carried off on a stretcher to applause from the crowd after the players had left the field, and the stadium announcer later informed the crowd that the match had been abandoned.

"All our thoughts are with Tom Lockyer at this time," Luton posted on X.

Luton said Lockyer was responsive and that they awaited more news on his condition.

"We don’t know the full extent of what happened and what the next steps are at this stage, but we thank Bournemouth and the medical staff on both sides for their immediate response," they said on on X.