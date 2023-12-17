Soccer

Liverpool held to draw by Man Utd in drab affair at Anfield

17 December 2023 - 21:07 By Martyn Herman
subscribe Support independent journalism. Subscribe to our digital news package for R80 p/m.
Subscribe now
Jonny Evans and Diogo Dalot of Manchester United battle for possession with Mohamed Salah of Liverpool in the Premier League match at Anfield in Liverpool on Sunday.
Jonny Evans and Diogo Dalot of Manchester United battle for possession with Mohamed Salah of Liverpool in the Premier League match at Anfield in Liverpool on Sunday.
Image: Clive Brunskill/Getty Images

Liverpool missed out on reclaiming top spot as they were held to a 0-0 draw by Manchester United at Anfield in the Premier League on Sunday, ending their perfect home record this season.

Juergen Klopp's side had been knocked out of first place by Arsenal earlier on Sunday and would have recaptured a place at the summit with a win but lacked their usual goal threat.

A United sheared of confidence after a miserable week held on grimly for their point though they have now scored just once in their last eight visits to Liverpool.

The closest the hosts came to scoring was a Trent Alexander-Arnold shot that grazed the post, while Rasmus Hojlund had United's best opportunity.

The visitors finished with 10 men after Diogo Dalot was sent off in stoppage time for two yellow cards, both for dissent.

Second-placed Liverpool have 38 points from 17 games with leaders Arsenal on 39, while United are seventh with 28.

Liverpool partly opened their newly-revamped Anfield Road Stand for the first time, bumping the attendance up to 57,000, the largest for 50 years at their stadium.

They were expected to make it 12 home wins out of 12 in all competitions but the intercity derby, traditionally one of the most feisty in England, failed to really ignite as Liverpool never looked like repeating last year's 7-0 hammering of United.

The atmosphere was muted in a tepid first half in which Liverpool started brightly but then failed to exert sustained pressure on a United side many thought were there for the taking after recent poor domestic and European results.

United withstood a fast start by Liverpool and looked reasonably comfortable despite 15 goal attempts by the hosts in the first half, none of them especially threatening.

Arsenal move top of the league with win over Brighton

A dominant Arsenal beat Brighton & Hove Albion 2-0 at home on Sunday with second-half goals from Gabriel Jesus and Kai Havertz, as the north London ...
Sport
2 hours ago

Virgil van Dijk's header from a corner forced United goalkeeper Andre Onana into a smart save while Liverpool midfielder Ryan Gravenberch had a volley deflected wide.

With United forward Marcus Rashford again put on the bench by Erik Ten Hag and captain Bruno Fernandes suspended, the visitors did not have an attempt on target in the first half.

Klopp made a switch on the hour, bringing in Joe Gomez and pushing Alexander-Arnold further forward and it almost reaped rewards when the latter grazed the post with a low shot.

At the other end, a rare piece of fluent attacking play by United saw Hojlund play a neat one-two with Scott McTominay but he could not beat Liverpool keeper Allison with an angled shot.

In a breathless spell Onana then had to dive theatrically to push away a shot by Mo Salah. Liverpool pressed hard late on but were unable to make any of their 34 goal attempts count. 

Reuters

READ MORE

Seething Guardiola says Manchester City deserved draw after careless play

Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola blasted his team after their careless defending and a needless late-game penalty cost them a much-needed ...
Sport
10 hours ago

Olise's late penalty gives Palace unexpected 2-2 draw with Man City as Chelsea, Newcastle return to winning

Michael Olise scored a stoppage-time penalty as Crystal Palace clawed back from two goals down to draw 2-2 with Manchester City in the Premier League ...
Sport
1 day ago

Ten Hag says he is not concerned about job despite pressure

Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag insisted he is not concerned about keeping his job, despite mounting pressure after a couple of heavy defeats ...
Sport
1 day ago

Al Ahly thrash Al-Ittihad in Club World Cup to book Fluminense semifinal

Egypt's Al Ahly cruised to a 3-1 win over Al-Ittihad on Friday to book a place in the Club World Cup semifinals after Karim Benzema missed a penalty ...
Sport
1 day ago

Match abandoned as Luton's Lockyer collapses on pitch

Michael Olise scored a stoppage-time penalty as Crystal Palace clawed back from two goals down to draw 2-2 with Manchester City in the Premier League ...
Sport
21 hours ago
subscribe Support independent journalism. Subscribe to our digital news package for R80 p/m.
Subscribe now

Most read

  1. Cheetahs stun Bok-laden Sharks in Challenge Cup Rugby
  2. 'He is like a young brother,’ says Chiefs boss Motaung as they offer help to ... Soccer
  3. Stellenbosch coach happy to see stars in preliminary Bafana squad ahead of ... Soccer
  4. UPDATE | Luton's Lockyer collapses on pitch, Bournemouth match abandoned Soccer
  5. Promoter Matiti’s victory over Kodwa in court may not save his tournament Sport

Latest Videos

South Africa's Afro-pop sensation Zahara dies aged 36
South Africa opts for nuclear power as part of measures to address electricity ...