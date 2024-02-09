Soccer

Hugo Broos hopes Bafana players find motivation to play DRC after loss to Nigeria

09 February 2024 - 16:40 By MAHLATSE MPHAHLELE IN ABIDJAN
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now
Bafana Bafana coach Hugo Broos during a 2023 Africa Cup of Nations press conference at Palais de la Culture in Abidjan, Cote D'ivoire on February 9 2024.
Bafana Bafana coach Hugo Broos during a 2023 Africa Cup of Nations press conference at Palais de la Culture in Abidjan, Cote D'ivoire on February 9 2024.
Image: Djaffar Ladjal/BackpagePix

The debate on the significance or relevance of the third place play-off at major tournaments has raged for years and Bafana Bafana coach Hugo Broos has weighed in on the contentious matter.

Bafana take on Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC) in the Africa Cup of Nations (Afcon) bronze medal match at the Stade Felix Houphouet-Boigny Stadium in Abidjan on Saturday but Broos says the encounter is “only for statistics”.

The focus of the tournament is on the final on Sunday between hosts Ivory Coast and regional rivals Nigeria and Broos is hoping his players will find the motivation to play in this match after the disappointment of losing to Nigeria in the semifinals on Wednesday. 

“There was disappointment on Wednesday because we played a very good game against Nigeria where we showed that we are a good team. We are out of the final after 120 minutes of football and penalties, it is always a big disappointment for all of us,” said Broos ahead of the clash with DRC.

He said he was proud of the performance of the players for reaching the semifinals. 

“But this is a coach who is proud to be coaching this team. We did a good Afcon and again when you play this good in a semifinal, the disappointment is big. The game tomorrow [Saturday] is special and it depends on which team is motivated.

“If you ask my advice, this game does not need to be played because the most important thing in a tournament like this is who finishes No 1.

“If you are No 2 or 4, for me it is exactly the same because this is only for statistics. What is important is who is going to finish No 1 because that is what will always be remembered.

“I hope that my players would have recovered from the knock-down they had on Wednesday.” 

Throughout the tournament, Broos has stuck largely with the same starting line-up but he will be forced to make changes due to injuries and the unavailability of suspended Grant Kekana and Thapelo Maseko who was ruled out of the tournament last week. 

This situation will open the door for fringe players like Veli Mothwa, Nkosinathi Sibisi, Jayden Adams, Terrence Mashego and Oswin Appollis to play some part in this match on Saturday. 

“There are some players who are not available due to injuries and there will be changes in the team. We have Thapelo Maseko who is injured and his tournament is finished. There is the red card of Grant Kekana and we have three to four players who have suffered injuries. This means we will have to wait for our last training on Friday night to see who will be available for the game.

“We have a few problems, but I hope players will be mentally ready and that is the most important thing. I hope they will be ready to go again 100% like we did against Nigeria because DR Congo are also a good team.”

MORE:

WATCH | 'Bafana made us proud': Arena Sports Show Ep 5

In the fifth episode of the 'Arena Sports Show', we are joined by professional footballer Aubrey Ngoma to review the performances of Bafana Bafana in ...
Sport
5 hours ago

Grant Kekana wants Hugo Broos to continue coaching Bafana

Bafana Bafana defender Grant Kekana would like to see coach Hugo Broos continue with his job to help them qualify for the 2026 Fifa World Cup.
Sport
9 hours ago

Sundowns, SuperSport, Pitso, Rulani role players in Broos’ Bafana magic act

The coach from Belgium clearly does not care what people say
Sport
21 hours ago

This is how much Safa will earn for Bafana’s semifinal display at Afcon

Bafana Bafana's achievement of reaching their first Africa Cup of Nations (Afcon) semifinal in 24 years has earned the South African Football ...
Sport
1 day ago

‘Chippa’ Mpengesi declares his support for Nigeria against Bafana

Chippa United boss Siviwe “Chippa” Mpengesi has expressed his support for the Super Eagles before their Africa Cup of Nations clash against Bafana ...
Sport
2 days ago
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. Kaizer Chiefs announce new deals for three players Soccer
  2. Inspirational Tahir puts Super Kings on the brink of spot in SA20 final Sport
  3. This is how much Safa will earn for Bafana’s semifinal display at Afcon Soccer
  4. 'I am proud to coach this national team': Broos clarifies he is staying with ... Soccer
  5. Harsh realities of Test cricket laid bare as Proteas weigh changes for second ... Cricket

Latest Videos

AKA's murder: one year later and no arrests...What happened?
Sona was 'underwhelming; unimpressive': Politicians bash president's speech