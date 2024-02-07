Soccer

‘Chippa’ Mpengesi declares his support for Nigeria against Bafana

07 February 2024 - 13:21
Vuyokazi Nkanjeni Soccer reporter
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now
Chippa United owner Siviwe 'Chippa' Mpengesi. Mpengesi raised eyebrows with his support for Nigeria's Super Eagles. File photo
Chippa United owner Siviwe 'Chippa' Mpengesi. Mpengesi raised eyebrows with his support for Nigeria's Super Eagles. File photo
Image: Sino Majangaza

Chippa United boss Siviwe “Chippa” Mpengesi has expressed his support for the Super Eagles before their Africa Cup of Nations (Afcon) semifinals clash against Bafana Bafana at Stade de la Paix in Bouaké, Ivory Coast, on Wednesday (7pm).

The Gqeberha club posted a statement on their social platforms where Mpengesi applauded the Premier Soccer League for showcasing the highest number of domestic players at the Nations Cup.

He acknowledged Bafana coach Huge Broos for putting his trust in domestic players, unlike previous national team bosses who often preferred to select overseas-based stars.

However, Mpengesi, who has enjoyed sponsorship from the Eastern Cape government since 2014, declared his support for the Nigerian team in Wednesday’s clash.

The eccentric, often controversial Chippa chair based his eyebrow-raising pledge on the performances of the Chilli Boys' Nigerian goalkeeper Stanley Nwabali for the Super Eagles at the Nations Cup. 

“As the chair of Chippa United FC and a proud South African, I find myself in a unique position during the 2023 Afcon tournament in that our own Nigerian international, Stanley Nwabali, has been a revelation,” Mpengesi said.

“His performance for the Nigerian team has caught the eyes of the globe, earning him and our club international acclaim.

“With Stanley’s rising profile and the international attention it brings to Chippa United, the benefits have been nothing but positive.

“Therefore, Chippa United FC and I stand behind our player, Stanley Nwabali, and the Nigerian Super Eagles against South Africa’s Bafana Bafana.

“We wish the Super Eagles all the best.”

Nwabali is one of only two African-based players in Nigeria's mostly European-based squad. The Chippa keeper has conceded one goal in Ivory Coast, in the Super Eagles' opening 1-1 draw against Equatorial Guinea, then kept four clean sheets in their next four games — wins against Ivory Coast, Guinea-Bissau, Cameroon and Angola.

Bafana goalkeeper Ronwen Williams, from Gqeberha, has a similar record, conceding two goals as South Africa started with a defeat against Mali then keeping four successive clean sheets. Williams also made an unheard of four penalty stops in the shoot-out quarterfinal win against Cape Verde.

READ MORE

Helman Mkhalele ‘has played a big role’ in Bafana’s success: Linda Buthelezi

Bafana Bafana assistant coach and former player Helman Mkhalele has been praised by former teammate Linda “Mercedes-Benz” Buthelezi for playing a ...
Sport
4 hours ago

Nigeria superstar Osimhen doubtful for Afcon semi against Bafana: NFF

African Footballer of the Year Victor Osimhen is a doubt for Nigeria's Africa Cup of Nations semifinal against Bafana Bafana on Wednesday due to a ...
Sport
1 day ago

Nigerians in SA warned not to celebrate loudly if they win semifinal

“The South African national soccer team, Bafana Bafana, has played against their Nigerian counterparts, the Super Eagles, on many occasions, and ...
News
19 hours ago

Load-shedding will be at stage 2 tonight #Afcon

Hopes of a load-shedding reprieve for the Bafana Bafana match against Nigeria in the Africa Cup of Nations were dashed by Eskom on Wednesday morning.
News
8 hours ago

Maseko out of Afcon, won’t be replaced: Bafana coach Broos ahead of Nigeria semi

Thapelo Maseko will play no more part in the Africa Cup of Nations but a late replacement will not be called up for the winger, Bafana Bafana coach ...
Sport
23 hours ago

Nigeria improving, says Broos as Bafana gun for first Afcon final in 26 years

With Nigeria against Bafana Bafana it is always a bit of a grudge thing.
Sport
2 days ago

POLL | Nigeria vs Bafana: Who will win the grudge battle?

Bafana Bafana meet Nigeria in the hotly contested Africa Cup of Nations semifinal on Wednesday and fans from the two countries have started ...
Sport
1 day ago

‘Mercedes-Benz’ Buthelezi backs Bafana to beat Nigeria and reach final

Linda “Mercedes-Benz” Buthelezi, the Bafana Bafana midfield maestro in their 1996 Afcon-winning combination, believes South Africa will beat Nigeria ...
Sport
2 days ago

Bafana hope ‘Lion of Judah’ Percy Tau finds his roar against Nigeria

It’s been a disappointing showing from a player whose form at Al Ahly earned him the Confederation of African Football’s Interclub Player of the Year ...
Sport
19 hours ago
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. London calling, possibly, for the Boks Rugby
  2. Maseko out of Afcon, won’t be replaced: Bafana coach Broos ahead of Nigeria semi Soccer
  3. Maphaka spearheads Proteas in U-19 semi against reigning champs India Cricket
  4. POLL | Nigeria vs Bafana: Who will win the grudge battle? Soccer
  5. Bedingham blitz not enough as Proteas crumble to efficient Black Caps Sport

Latest Videos

Zuma never banned us from parliament: EFF's Julius Malema on Sona 2024 ban ...
AFCON: Concerned about Osimhen, Nigeria plot against South Africa