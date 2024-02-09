In the fifth episode of the Arena Sports Show, we are joined by professional footballer Aubrey Ngoma to review the performances of Bafana Bafana in the Africa Cup of Nations (Afcon) where they reached the semifinal.
TimesLIVE reporter Mahlatse Mphahlele joins us from Ivory Coast where he spoke to journalists Mthokozisi Dube of Far Post and Lorenz Köhler of IDiski Times, who were impressed by the team's performances.
From soccer and rugby to cricket and netball, experts will dissect the major talking points behind every big match during the exciting new Arena Sports Show.
Bold and daring, this weekly web series is hosted by Vision View Sports Radio’s Clauiee Grace Mpanza.
WATCH | 'Bafana made us proud': Arena Sports Show Ep 5
