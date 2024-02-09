Soccer

WATCH | 'Bafana made us proud': Arena Sports Show Ep 5

09 February 2024 - 15:07 By TIMESLIVE VIDEO
In the fifth episode of the Arena Sports Show, we are joined by professional footballer Aubrey Ngoma to review the performances of Bafana Bafana in the Africa Cup of Nations (Afcon) where they reached the semifinal. 

TimesLIVE reporter Mahlatse Mphahlele joins us from Ivory Coast where he spoke to journalists Mthokozisi Dube of Far Post and Lorenz Köhler of IDiski Times, who were impressed by the team's performances. 

From soccer and rugby to cricket and netball, experts will dissect the major talking points behind every big match during the exciting new Arena Sports Show. 

Bold and daring, this weekly web series is hosted by Vision View Sports Radio’s Clauiee Grace Mpanza.

Grant Kekana wants Hugo Broos to continue coaching Bafana

Bafana Bafana defender Grant Kekana would like to see coach Hugo Broos continue with his job to help them qualify for the 2026 Fifa World Cup.
Sport
9 hours ago

Mzansi reacts: ‘The biggest win is Bafana made us love our national team again’

For Bafana Bafana, the Africa Cup of Nations (Afcon) was not merely a football trophy battle, but a fight to win back the nation’s support after ...
Sport
1 day ago

This is how much Safa will earn for Bafana’s semifinal display at Afcon

Bafana Bafana's achievement of reaching their first Africa Cup of Nations (Afcon) semifinal in 24 years has earned the South African Football ...
Sport
1 day ago

‘People at home have hope again in Bafana’: players proud of Afcon display

Bafana Bafana left-back Aubrey Modiba has urged South African clubs to fight to play in the Caf Champions League because that experience will help ...
Sport
1 day ago

Helman Mkhalele ‘has played a big role’ in Bafana’s success: Linda Buthelezi

Bafana Bafana assistant coach and former player Helman Mkhalele has been praised by former teammate Linda “Mercedes-Benz” Buthelezi for playing a ...
Sport
2 days ago

Bafana scorecard: how the players have ranked at Afcon ahead of Nigeria semifinal

Few believed Bafana Bafana could make the semifinals of the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations when the tournament started in Ivory Coast in early January. ...
Sport
2 days ago
