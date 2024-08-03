Pirates overcome SuperSport in extra time to proceed to the MTN8 semi-final at bouncing Orlando Stadium
If this is what the 2024-2025 season has in store for us, then bring it on.
On a wild night of football in the heart of Soweto, Orlando Pirates and SuperSport United walked through the storm but the Sea Robbers came out on the other side with a 3-1 MTN8 quarterfinal win and a chance to defend their crown for the third time in a row.
Monnapule Saleng and Evidence Makgopa scored during extra time after they could not be separated after 90 minutes following goals by Olisa Ndah and Vincent Pule.
In front of a bouncing near-capacity crowd, they dished out an action-packed football match of high tempo, countless notable moments and the only thing missing was a streaker running onto the pitch.
There were several handball incidents which could have changed the course of this absorbing encounter, but referee Abongile Tom did not point to the spot, and this has opened the VAR debate.
To add to the four goals in extra time, United coach Gavin Hunt got a red card for remonstrating with the referee in the dying minutes.
They were made to work for it but in the end Orlando Pirates book their spot in the semifinals of the #MTN8
It's the end of the road for Matsatsantsa ❌ pic.twitter.com/22ilEAEmOV
The way this encounter was competitive for 120 minutes, you would not say it was the first official match of the season, and credit must go to the conditioning coaches for having produced players who did not show any signs of rustiness.
Pirates coach Jose Riveiro started the match with a team that showed continuation from last season with key players like Sipho Chaine between the poles ahead of Melusi Buthelezi.
At the back, injured Tapelo Xoki missed out and Nkosinathi Sibisi only made the bench as Riveiro went with Ndah, Thabiso Sesane, Thabiso Monyane and Deon Hotto on the side.
In the midfield, the Spaniard went with creative Patrick Maswanganyi, and he was supported by defensive-minded Thalente Mbatha and Makhehleni Makhaula.
Relebohile Mofokeng, Monnapule Saleng and Tshegofatso Mabasa were part of the three-pronged attack.
Gavin Hunt went with most of his tried and tested in goalkeeper Ricard Goss, Thulani Hlatshwayo, Neo Rapoo, Grant Margeman, Terrence Dzvukamanja and Bradey Grobler.
⚽ Ndah
⚽ Pule
We're heading to extra time as Pirates and SuperSport ends locked at 1-1 after 90 minutes.
📺 Stream #MTN8 live: https://t.co/B0jLrQW5cc pic.twitter.com/n7CeA7TLFU
Hunt also showed faith in new signings Pogiso Sanoka, Nyiko Mobbie, Keanin Ayer, Vincent Pule and Brooklyn Poggenpoel and they repaid the faith in him with commendable performances.
The first highlight came inside five minutes when Monyane was given a yellow card by referee Abongile Tom for a reckless tackle on Pule.
Pirates responded after 16 minutes when they put together a breathtaking passage of attacking play that was inspired by Maswanganyi, but the move ended with the ball on the stands after Mofokeng fluffed the ball over the crossbar.
United were denied what looked like a penalty by Tom after Monyane appeared to handle the ball in the box after 20 minutes and there was a similar incident handball incident by a United player and referee also waved play-on.
The goal finally arrived after 44 minutes when Ndah put the ball in the empty net with a cheeky backheel after he connected with a pass from Saleng.
United didn't take too long to equalise as Pule headed home from close range four minutes after the restart when finished a ball that was laid on his path by Grobler.
There were two highlights around the hour mark when Goss had to produce two stunning saves to deny Mbatha and Mofokeng as Pirates upped the tempo in search of increasing their lead.
Then Saleng and Makgopa scored two goals and Kabelo Dlamini hit the upright during extra-time as the Buccaneers arrived in the semifinal in swashbuckling style.