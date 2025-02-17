Soccer

Kaizer Chiefs get Stellies in Nedbank Cup quarterfinal draw

Opponents for Orlando Pirates and Mamelodi Sundowns also decided in draw in Randburg

17 February 2025 - 19:23
Marc Strydom Digital Sports Editor
Rushwin Dortley of Kaizer Chiefs challenges Khomotjo Lekolane of Stellenbosch FC in their Betway Premiership match at Athlone Stadium on February 7. The two teams have been drawn to meet in the Nedbank Cup quarterfinals.
Image: Ashley Vlotman/Gallo Images

Kaizer Chiefs' quest to prevent going to a decade without silverware will continue against tough Stellenbosch FC in the Nedbank Cup quarterfinals.

Chiefs are almost certainly out of contention for the Betway Premiership title as they sit in sixth place just past the halfway stage, on 25 points, 17 behind leaders Mamelodi Sundowns.

Amakhosi's chances of a trophy in a rebuilding season 2024-25 under Tunisian coach Nasreddine Nabi now rest firmly on the last domestic cup competition. Chiefs were pitted against Stellies away in the quarterfinal draw held at the SuperSport Studios in Randburg on Monday evening.

Coach Steve Barker's ambitious Stellenbosch — who won their first trophy in a stellar 2023-24 lifting the Carling Knockout and also placed third in the Premiership that campaign — are always a tough outfit to meet.

However, Chiefs will take confidence that Barker's side have battled for form amid the loss of a number of big-name stars to bigger clubs this season and have sagged to ninth place in the Premiership.

Amakhosi have also beaten Stellies back-to-back in the league in recent weeks — 2-1 at FNB Stadium on January 8 and 1-0 in Cape Town on February 7. 

Defending champions Orlando Pirates — the undisputed domestic cup kings under coach Jose Riveiro in the past two-and-a-half seasons, winning five out of the last seven — will meet SuperSport United away.

Bucs are chasing a third successive Nedbank title, as they achieved in the MTN8 in the opening half of the season.   

Sundowns were drawn to meet either Sekhukhune United, Royal AM or Milford FC at home. 

Hopefully not at this time: Riveiro on chance of Pirates facing Sundowns in Caf KOs

‘It could be much better for all of us if it happens at the end,’ says Buccaneers’ coach
Sport
20 hours ago

The Sekhukhune United vs Royal AM last-32 fixture was postponed by the Premier Soccer League (PSL) due to Royal having not honoured a fixture since late December after being put under curatorship by the SA Revenue Service over R40m in taxes allegedly owed by owner Shauwn Mkhize.

If Royal and Sekhukhune do play, the winners of that game will meet Milford in a last-16 matchup.

Royal could also face a potential expulsion from the PSL, with the league's executive committee and board of governors reportedly meeting this week to discuss the issue.

Marumo Gallants will be away to Durban City, the Motsepe Foundation Championship team formerly named Maritzburg United, who relocated from Pietermaritzburg to Durban ahead of this season.

The final dates and venues of the quarterfinals will be announced by the PSL later.

Nedbank Cup quarterfinal draw

Durban City v Marumo Gallants

Mamelodi Sundowns v MilfordFC /Royal AM/Sekhukhune United

SuperSport United v Orlando Pirates

Stellenbosch FC v Kaizer Chiefs

