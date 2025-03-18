Soccer

Injured Messi ruled out of World Cup qualifiers against Brazil, Uruguay

18 March 2025 - 10:40 By Anita Kobylinska
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now
Inter Miami forward Lionel Messi reacts after scoring a goal against Atlanta United in their Major League Soccer match at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday. The star felt muscle discomfort shortly afterwards.
Inter Miami forward Lionel Messi reacts after scoring a goal against Atlanta United in their Major League Soccer match at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday. The star felt muscle discomfort shortly afterwards.
Image: Dale Zanine-Imagn Images-Reuters

Lionel Messi was not included in Argentina coach Lionel Scaloni's squad for the 2026 World Cup qualifiers against Uruguay and Brazil, with the forward missing out due to a muscle strain.

Messi scored a stunning goal in Inter Miami's 2-1 win at Atlanta United in Major League Soccer on Sunday but felt a muscle discomfort, local media reported.

As a consequence, the 37-year-old was left out of the Argentina squad on Monday, and will remain in the US to recover.

Argentina, who lead the Conmebol qualifying standings with 25 points after 12 games, travel to second-placed Uruguay on Friday.

On March 25 they host a Brazil without forward Neymar, who was set to make his return to the national team after more than a year but has been ruled out after sustaining a muscle injury. 

Reuters

READ MORE

‘I do things in my own way,’ says Man United’s Fernandes on Keane criticism

‘I have huge respect for Roy Keane and I accept there's a lot of margin for improvement in my game’
Sport
1 day ago

Slot keeps calm, carries on as Wembley woe completes tough week for Liverpool

Healthy 12-point lead atop the EPL ensured manager was not in panic mode
Sport
1 day ago

Newcastle end trophy drought with League Cup final win over Liverpool

Newcastle United ended a 70-year domestic trophy drought as they beat Liverpool 2-1 to win the League Cup with goals in each half by Dan Burn and ...
Sport
1 day ago

Arsenal keep alive faint title hopes with 1-0 win over Chelsea

Arsenal defeated London rivals Chelsea 1-0 for their first win in four Premier League games on Sunday as a headed goal by stand-in striker Mikel ...
Sport
1 day ago
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now

Most read

  1. ‘Mazolman’ confirms bid to buy Royal AM flopped Soccer
  2. Ex-footballer Khumalo makes history defeating Bopape to become SA champ Sport
  3. Pirates coach Riveiro shows faith in teenage defender Mbokazi for clash against ... Soccer
  4. Sundowns coach Miguel Cardoso questions why clash with Pirates was moved to ... Soccer
  5. Swimming South Africa pours cold water on new national water polo body Sport

Latest Videos

Trump Putin call set to discuss ceasefire in Ukraine war | REUTERS
Joshlin Smith court trial