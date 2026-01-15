Soccer

Chelsea’s Rosenior takes blame for Sanchez’s errors in League Cup loss

By Karan Prashant Saxena

Chelsea manager Liam Rosenior said he should be held accountable for goalkeeper Robert Sanchez’s errors after their 3-2 League Cup loss in the opening leg of their semifinal at Stamford Bridge on Wednesday.

Sanchez failed to deal with Declan Rice’s seventh‑minute corner, allowing Ben White to stab in the opener.

The goalkeeper then spilled White’s cross early in the second half, leaving Viktor Gyokeres to tap home in the 49th minute.

“I’m asking Rob to do things he hasn’t done before,” Rosenior, who took charge of the club on January 6 after Enzo Maresca’s sacking, told reporters.

“I said to him before the game, and I made this really clear, when my players make mistakes, I’m accountable. That’s on me.

“He will improve in terms of his understanding. That’s Rob’s first game with me, I’ve had two days’ work with him. My job is to help them, not to blame them.”

Chelsea, who are eighth in the Premier League with 31 points — 18 away from leaders Arsenal — will next face Brentford on Saturday.

Reuters

