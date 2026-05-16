Lilepo hero-turned-villain as Chiefs win while PSL relegation mix goes down to the wire

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Lebohang Maboe of Kaizer Chiefs is challenged by Athini Maqokolo of AmaZulu during the Betway Premiership 2025/26 game at Moses Mabhida Stadium on 16 May 2026.

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Glody Lilepo was both a hero and villain for Kaizer Chiefs as he scored a winner but received a red card immediately afterwards as Chiefs beat AmaZulu FC 1-0 at the Moses Mabhida Stadium in Durban in their penultimate Betway Premiership fixture on Saturday.

Seconds after scoring Lilepo was red-carded for pulling out his shirt while celebrating after already being on a yellow card.

The win took Amakhosi’s points to 54 as they cemented their third place which qualifies them for a spot in the Caf Confederation Cup season.

There was no rush between these two sides to win this match as AmaZulu were also looking to consolidate their fourth position and were helped in keeping it by fifth-placed Sekhukhune United playing to a 1-1 draw away to Richards Bay United at Mhlathuze Stadium on Saturday.

But the situation at the bottom of the log remains intense as the outcome on who will be directly relegated and which club will go to the PSL promotion/relegation play-offs by finishing 15th will only be decided on the last day of the season next Saturday.

Four teams, Chippa United (25 points), Orbit College (24), Marumo Gallants (24) and Magesi FC (21) will only know their fate on Saturday.

Chippa failed on Saturday to make their home advantage count at the Nelson Mandela Bay Stadium when they lost 2-0 to Lamontville Golden Arrows.

The Chilli Boys have a tough match away to Chiefs next Saturday where another defeat could see them finish 15th if Orbit and Gallants win their final matches.

The only team that cannot finish ahead of Chippa is Magesi.

PSL rookies Orbit are still facing straight relegation after losing 2-0 away to Stellenbosch FC on Saturday.

Orbit will host title contenders Orlando Pirates at Mbombela Stadium in Mpumalanga next Saturday and defeat them go back to national first division or make the promotion relegation play-offs against the sides that finish second and third in the Motsepe Foundation Championship.

Marumo Galants kept their hopes of surviving the axe after playing a 1-1 draw away to Polokwane City in Polokwane on Saturday.

Marumo will host Stellenbosch in Free State in their final match next Saturday.

Bottom-placed Magesi may still survive if they win their last league encounter at home to Richards Bay next Saturday.

Magesi lost 1-0 away to Siwelele FC on Saturday, making their fixture against Bay a must-win.