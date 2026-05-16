Stage set for crunch Champions League final between Sundowns and AS FAR at Loftus

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Mamelodi Sundowns defender Aubrey Modiba before the Champions League final first leg against AS FAR.

The homework is done and dusted, and now it’s time for execution.

Mamelodi Sundowns coach Miguel Cardoso says they have done their due diligence on Moroccan side AS FAR, and they know exactly what they are up against.

The Brazilians host AS FAR at a sold-out Loftus on Sunday (4pm) where they will be looking for a favourable result to take to the second leg in Rabat next weekend.

“We are aware of all the challenges that AS FAR are going to throw at us,” said Cardoso, who will be appearing in his third successive Champions League final.

“They are a team that has been playing at a god level throughout the competition. They have played games under different structures and have different approaches to the game.

Aubrey Modiba ahead of Champions League final 1st leg against AS FAR.



WATCH press conference ➡️➡️➡️https://t.co/nxLw60it43 pic.twitter.com/1VvSf70Ouf — Mahlatse Mphahlele (@BraMahlatse) May 16, 2026

“They are a team that have quality players, and they are different from the team of last year in the squad and style of play. We have been studying them for some time, parallel with the work we were doing for the past few matches of the league championship.

“We have already passed information, not a lot of it, to the players, and the important thing is the mindset. These games are robust; we play against high-level opposition who know how to deal with different moments.

“But the strength and our will to do something important are much bigger than anything.”

Defender Aubrey Modiba said it is the responsibility of senior players to carry the team in this match, where Sundowns will be appearing in their second successive final.

“As senior players, it is important to bring that experience because we have been in situations like these so many times before by juggling the league, the Champions League and the national team.

“It is nothing new to us; we have the medical and technical teams that make sure we are always prepared for games that are coming. They help us to prepare for games emotionally and with recovery.

Sundowns coach Miguel Cardoso ahead of Champions League final 1st leg against AS FAR.



WATCH press conference ➡️➡️➡️https://t.co/eaaIw1URlo pic.twitter.com/hILDlbcxUz — Mahlatse Mphahlele (@BraMahlatse) May 15, 2026

“Last season we conceded at home in the first leg, and we are aware of the away goals rule, so we will try to get zero at the back. Hopefully on the other end, we will score a few goals at home.

“We know these games are never easy; they are going to try and fight and win the match.”

AS FAR coach Alexandre Santos said they will be out to score the important away goal.

“The most important thing is we are in the final of the Champions League. There are two legs to play, and even if we think we got a bad result in the first leg, maybe we could achieve a big result in the second leg.”