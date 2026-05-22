POLL | Pirates for the league, Sundowns for Champions League — what will happen this weekend?

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Lebo Mothiba of Mamelodi Sundowns challenged by Makhehleni Makhaula of Orlando Pirates during their Betway Premiership match at FNB Stadium on February 18 2026.

With the 2026 World Cup approaching, the South African football season ends in dramatic fashion this weekend.

The Betway Premiership final round is on Saturday (all matches 3pm), where Orlando Pirates need a win and nothing less against Orbit College FC at Mbombela Stadium to clinch their first league title since the second of their legendary back-to-back trebles in 2011-12.

The Buccaneers had two games to wrap up the three points but stumbled in the first with a 1-1 draw against Durban City at Orlando Stadium last Saturday.

The huge question is: can coach Abdeslam Ouaddou’s combination of some experienced players with many young emerging stars do the job this Saturday? Will they crumble under the pressure and their campaign end in heartbreak?

Pirates will achieve another treble if they clinch the championship having won the MTN8 and Carling Knockout in the first half of the season. If Bucs slip up, Mamelodi Sundowns will be crowned league champions for a mammoth, record-extending ninth time in succession.

One team has not been part of the traditionally synchronised final two rounds of the Premiership: Sundowns completed their league programme early to compete in the Caf Champions League final. They took a slender 1-0 lead against Morocco’s AS FAR in the first leg at Loftus Versfeld last Sunday. This Sunday they play the second leg in Rabat (9pm SA time).

FAR failing to score an away goal makes the scoreline tricky for both teams. One-zero might be a marginal lead, but the away goals rule means if Downs score a goal in Rabat, FAR would have to score three in reply (away goals count double in the event of an aggregate score draw).

Sundowns have been knocking on the door in the Champions League to earn their second star on their badge to add to their lone 2016 triumph, competing in the knockout stages each year but one since and reaching the last four semifinals, and last year’s final, where they lost 3-2 on aggregate to Pyramids FC. Brazilians coach Miguel Cardoso is contesting his third successive final in the competition.

What a weekend for South African football. Will Pirates unseat Sundowns’ marathon run as Premiership champions? Can Sundowns become African champions again? Do both trophies go to Sundowns? Do Pirates win one, and trophy machines Sundowns somehow end up without silverware in 2025-26? Will each of the SA football giants win a satisfying trophy?

Pull up the popcorn and find out.

TimesLIVE