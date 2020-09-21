WATCH | What it’ll take to stem the Moz insurgency tide

Maputo has vowed to protect the gas project in Cabo Delgado. But if it fails, private guns could be brought in

Protection of Mozambique’s multibillion-dollar gas fields could devolve into a proxy war if the embattled state cannot rebuff an insurgency that has swept across the northern reaches of the country.



Since 2017, Ahlu Sunnah Wa-Jamo, which is believed to be supported by the Islamic State group, has carried out violent attacks in the gas-rich northern province of Cabo Delgado...