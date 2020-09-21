Africa

WATCH | What it’ll take to stem the Moz insurgency tide

Maputo has vowed to protect the gas project in Cabo Delgado. But if it fails, private guns could be brought in

Jeff Wicks Senior reporter
21 September 2020 - 18:17

Protection of Mozambique’s multibillion-dollar gas fields could devolve into a proxy war if the embattled state cannot rebuff an insurgency that has swept across the northern reaches of the country.

Since 2017, Ahlu Sunnah Wa-Jamo, which is believed to be supported by the Islamic State group, has carried out violent attacks in the gas-rich northern province of Cabo Delgado...

This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.

A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.

Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day or Financial Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Most read

  1. WATCH | What it’ll take to stem the Moz insurgency tide Africa

Latest Videos

Zuma's doctor says he can't attend state capture inquiry; Zondo issues summons ...
i'm thinking of ending things | a film by Charlie Kaufman | Official ...

Related articles

  1. All eyes on Covid travel list as tourism awaits list of countries barred from SA News
  2. WENDY KNOWLER | Airports drop-kick drivers to levels two, three and four of fury News
  3. All it took was three minutes: the ‘brutal’ murder of Dr Munshi News
  4. Pluck is a big plus for pioneer maths boffin News
X