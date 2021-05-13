Africa

Covid vaccine usage a shot in the arm for Africa, but SA is lagging

Our vaccine coverage is below that of 26 African countries, says CDC, with Rwanda a ‘remarkable success story’

Claire Keeton Senior features writer
13 May 2021 - 20:26

African countries have used up nearly 60% of their Covid-19 vaccines by delivering 22,4 million jabs into arms, said Africa CDC chief Dr John Nkengasong on Thursday.

A single dose has been delivered to 1,48% of the continent’s population and 0,4% are fully covered...

