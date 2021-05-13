Covid vaccine usage a shot in the arm for Africa, but SA is lagging
Our vaccine coverage is below that of 26 African countries, says CDC, with Rwanda a ‘remarkable success story’
13 May 2021 - 20:26
African countries have used up nearly 60% of their Covid-19 vaccines by delivering 22,4 million jabs into arms, said Africa CDC chief Dr John Nkengasong on Thursday.
A single dose has been delivered to 1,48% of the continent’s population and 0,4% are fully covered...
This article is free to read if you register or sign in.
If you have already registered or subscribed, please sign in to continue.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.