Motoring

MOTORSPORT

Toyota GR Cup gears up for Zwartkops grand finale on Saturday

The spotlight now shifts to the fierce contest for second place.

12 October 2023 - 12:52 By MOTORING REPORTER
subscribe Support independent journalism. Subscribe to our digital news package for R80 p/m.
Subscribe now
The Toyota GR Cup has produced close racing this season.
The Toyota GR Cup has produced close racing this season.
Image: Supplied

The 2023 Toyota GR Cup has its final showdown at Zwartkops Raceway this Saturday, and an exciting season finale is expected.

This weekend marks the culmination of an action-packed season in this one-make racing series for motoring journalists. While Setshaba Mashigo (ASAMM) has already clinched the 2023 GR Cup title, the battle for second place promises to deliver intense competition.

Mashigo, who has translated his sim racing skills into the real world with great success, secured the title at the last round after a series of commanding performances throughout the season. However, the spotlight now shifts to the fierce contest for second place.

Denis Droppa (TimesLIVE), Mark Jones (Citizen), and Chad Luckhoff (Auto Trader) find themselves locked in a tight battle for the runner-up position in the overall standings. Droppa currently sits in second place with 37 points, closely trailed by Jones and Luckhoff, each with 36 points.

Adding to the excitement is Brendon Staniforth (Maroela Media), who is in fifth place with 34 points, a mere three points adrift of second. With the points gap so close, the final two eight-lap races of the season are set to be fiercely contested.

The Zwartkops International Raceway, known for its challenging layout and rich racing history, provides the perfect backdrop for the championship's thrilling conclusion.

This weekend will also see Toyota South Africa Motors' vice-president of marketing, Glenn Crompton, join the fray as guest driver in one of the GR86 cars. The other guest driver is Toyota GR senior manager Riaan Esterhuysen, making his second outing in this year’s GR Cup.

The Toyota GR Cup is part of the Extreme Festival, which also has races for Global Touring Cars, Compcare Polo Cup, SunBet ZX10 Masters Cup, Mobil 1 V8 Supercars and Investchem F1600.

Saturday’s first race is scheduled for 10am, and tickets cost R130 for adults, R90 for students and children under 12 free. For more information go to www.zwartkops.co.za.

READ MORE

The day I was the bug, not the windscreen

Denis Droppa reports from the racing seat of the Toyota GR Cup at Killarney
Motoring
1 month ago

Again a bridesmaid at South Africa’s fastest track

Denis Droppa reports from the cockpit of the Toyota GR Cup in East London
Motoring
2 months ago

Zwartkops delivers the highs and lows of motor racing

Denis Droppa reports from the driving seat of the TimesLIVE Toyota GR86 at Zwartkops
Motoring
4 months ago
subscribe Support independent journalism. Subscribe to our digital news package for R80 p/m.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Latest

  1. Toyota GR Cup gears up for Zwartkops grand finale on Saturday Motoring
  2. Father of the ‘perfume bible’ Michael Edwards gives us notes on fragrances Lifestyle
  3. Our five best sports cars of 2023 Motoring
  4. The fashion industry has a male problem Lifestyle
  5. REVIEW | Value-packed Suzuki XL6 is a stylish six-seater Motoring

Latest Videos

'SA will be able to fly national flag at rugby & cricket world cup': Minister ...
Israel-Hamas war: 260 bodies recovered from outdoor festival