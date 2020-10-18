Earmarked for terror: why Cape Flats kids join gangs, and how to save them

Driven by hunger and a need for acceptance, children become easy targets for gang recruiters

Terror is the word that best describes Horatio “Voudie” Solomon’s reign as leader of a gang known as the Terrible Josters.



Six members of the gang, including their feared leader, were sentenced to life in prison by the High Court in Cape Town on Monday. A state indictment in a second case, due to be heard in the same court, alleged that the gang used children, driven by hunger and a need for acceptance, to commit some of its most heinous crimes in Cape Town. ..