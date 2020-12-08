State capture: Eskom board approved R1.6bn prepayment overnight, via e-mail

Eskom board members had less than 24 hours to individually make a decision on the prepayment of coal procurement at R1.65bn a year from Gupta-owned Optimum coal mine.



Former head of legal and compliance at the power utility, whistle-blower Suzanne Daniels, made the revelation at the state capture inquiry on Monday. The comment left deputy chief justice Raymond Zondo stunned, as he questioned why this had been the case...