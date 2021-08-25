Vaccine fault lines
‘Anti-vaxxers who push rubbish theories are like Aids denialists’
Retired judge Edwin Cameron, using seat belts as an analogy, says jabs need to become a ‘legal norm’
25 August 2021 - 18:32
Retired Constitutional Court justice Edwin Cameron, revered for his gay rights and antiretroviral activism, says “hard-core anti-vaxxers in South Africa are similar to the Aids denialists”.
Speaking at an online event on Covid-19 and human rights organised by Daily Maverick, he said just like Aids denialists, anti-vaxxers push theories that there is “no virus”, or that it is “not significant”, or that life-saving drugs are “toxic”...
