News

R165m: that’s how much Emfuleni has wasted on a trio of non-starters

A sports facility, testing station and transport hub lie in ruins, raising the ire of residents

Ruan Jooste Senior reporter
14 November 2021 - 17:56

A world-class sports facility that’s just an abandoned field; a derelict, unfinished licensing test centre; and a taxi transport hub that’s an empty parking lot.

These are just three of the monuments to waste in the stricken Emfuleni municipality in the heart of the Vaal Triangle, on which R165m has been spent by local, provincial and national government...

