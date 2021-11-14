R165m: that’s how much Emfuleni has wasted on a trio of non-starters
A sports facility, testing station and transport hub lie in ruins, raising the ire of residents
14 November 2021 - 17:56
A world-class sports facility that’s just an abandoned field; a derelict, unfinished licensing test centre; and a taxi transport hub that’s an empty parking lot.
These are just three of the monuments to waste in the stricken Emfuleni municipality in the heart of the Vaal Triangle, on which R165m has been spent by local, provincial and national government...
This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day or Financial Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.