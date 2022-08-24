×

We've got news for you.

Register on TimesLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
News

Tshwane scrambles to pay Eskom in desperate bid to avoid power cut

The power utility say it is considering choking electricity supply in the city after the metro paid a tiny portion of its bill

24 August 2022 - 21:43
Isaac Mahlangu Senior reporter

The City of Tshwane is paying Eskom in dribs and drabs in a desperate bid to avoid getting its bulk power supply disconnected...

Support the Sunday Times by buying a subscription.

You’ve always trusted us to help you navigate the world. Support the Sunday Times by becoming a premium member for only R80 (digital access) and keep the conversation going. You can cancel anytime.

Already subscribed? Sign in below.

Digital access for only R80



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Related articles

  1. Eskom rejects City of Tshwane's debt repayment plan South Africa
  2. Illegal connections, vandalism and overloading of network leave Mabopane ... South Africa
  3. Undertaker lifts the lid on stink at Ga-Rankuwa government mortuary South Africa
  4. Maile takes Tshwane mayor to task over 'irregular' R26bn energy contract Politics

Most read

  1. Finger-chopping convict appeals 18-month term and gets 10 years instead News
  2. So close, yet so high: drug trips and brushes with death reduce fear of dying News
  3. Fugitive released on warning, now sought for murder of Mossel Bay pensioner News
  4. SANDF’s R26m lease of St George Hotel may be in jeopardy News
  5. Click to view today's Sunday Times Daily as an edition News

Latest Videos

'Why I decided to protest': National shutdown march
'We are defending the working class': Shutdown protest kicks off