Undertaker lifts the lid on stink at Ga-Rankuwa government mortuary

She pointed out that the collapse of the substation as well as frequent load-shedding and electricity reductions in the Ga-Rankuwa area, contributed to the situation.

“In case of load-shedding, bodies are temporarily stored in freezer storage and taken out early in the morning for post-mortem.”

A funeral undertaker that lifted the lid on the poor state of affairs at the mortuary spoke to TimesLIVE on the condition of anonymity for fear of being victimised.

The funeral parlour owner, who has been in business for more than 30 years, said he has never seen such a bad situation. He said sometimes they collected bodies that were in a bad state and they would fight with grieving families as they could not meet their demands and expectations.

“Most of our customers like to have the body overnight at their family home to observe some rituals and cultural practices that they deem important. When a body is in a decomposed state, we, unfortunately, don’t send it to the family home a night before. We only send it in the morning for health and hygienic reasons.”

He said he had previously tried to address it with the staff at the mortuary but had received no joy.

“I then thought of reporting it to the DA’s Jack Bloom because I can see he keeps officials on their toes.”

The undertaker said though the problem is not yet resolved, he is hopeful because it has caught the attention of the health MEC and he expected to see results soon.

In her response, Mokgethi said GDID’s regional office in Tshwane is still waiting for approval for the appointment of a contractor by the provincial DID supply chain management unit.

Bloom said the root of the problem is poor service from GDID, which is responsible for the generators at Gauteng’s eight provincial mortuaries.

“This distressing saga highlights once again the necessity of the DA’s call to shut down the dysfunctional and corrupt GDID and devolve maintenance to health facilities who will do a better job,” Bloom said.

Mokgethi said families were informed through word of mouth of all these challenges and that bodies are transferred to Pretoria Forensic Pathology Service. They should expect some delays due to electricity blackouts. She advised them to follow the departmental complaint procedures should they wish to do so.

TimesLIVE

