Ghana’s latest supersized hike puts rates at 19-year high
West African country’s MPC raises rate to 27% from 24.5%, while inflation is forecast to peak in the first quarter of 2023
28 November 2022 - 20:44
Ghana’s central bank increased its benchmark interest rate to the highest level in more than 19 years to cool persistent inflation...
