Load-shedding: municipalities not liable for damaged appliances and spoiled food
Municipalities have adopted a stance that no claims relating to load-shedding will be paid unless the municipality is found to be negligent
25 January 2023 - 22:24
Last year eThekwini municipality received 431 claims for damages to appliances and food loss due to load-shedding and power cuts...
Load-shedding: municipalities not liable for damaged appliances and spoiled food
Municipalities have adopted a stance that no claims relating to load-shedding will be paid unless the municipality is found to be negligent
Last year eThekwini municipality received 431 claims for damages to appliances and food loss due to load-shedding and power cuts...
Support the Sunday Times by buying a subscription.
You’ve always trusted us to help you navigate the world. Support the Sunday Times by becoming a premium member for only R80 (digital access) and keep the conversation going. You can cancel anytime.
Already subscribed? Sign in below.
Digital access for only R80
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most read
Latest Videos