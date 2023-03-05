Innocent commuters pay with their lives in KZN taxi war
A task force helped quell taxi violence in the Ugu and Harry Gwala districts, but since their remova the violence has reared its head again
05 March 2023 - 20:52 By Sakhiseni Nxumalo
For two weeks, Monica Hlomendlini, 70, sat on a mattress facing two candles symbolising her two late sons, who were riding a taxi when gunmen opened fire on it in Harding, south of KwaZulu-Natal. ..
Innocent commuters pay with their lives in KZN taxi war
A task force helped quell taxi violence in the Ugu and Harry Gwala districts, but since their remova the violence has reared its head again
For two weeks, Monica Hlomendlini, 70, sat on a mattress facing two candles symbolising her two late sons, who were riding a taxi when gunmen opened fire on it in Harding, south of KwaZulu-Natal. ..
Support the Sunday Times by buying a subscription.
You’ve always trusted us to help you navigate the world. Support the Sunday Times by becoming a premium member for only R80 (digital access) and keep the conversation going. You can cancel anytime.
Already subscribed? Sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most read
Latest Videos