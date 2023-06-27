Car hire company director used ‘ghost employees to claim R2.8m’ in Covid-19 relief then bought Audi Q8
Siphamandla Gebuza and Car Rental Africa face 124 counts of fraud after Hawks swoop
27 June 2023 - 20:38
A car hire company director allegedly siphoned R2.8m from the Covid-19 TERs relief scheme using captured customers’ personal details to create “ghost employees” and then went on to purchase a luxury Audi Q8. ..
