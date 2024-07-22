Woman's 5-year jail torment for wrongful murder conviction 'like a CSI plot': judge
The results of gunshot residue tests, which proved her innocence, were never admitted as evidence during her trial
22 July 2024 - 12:55
A Nkandla woman languished in jail for more than five years after being convicted of murdering her husband despite objective, scientific evidence she had not committed the crime...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
There’s never been a more important time to support independent media.
From World War 1 to present-day cosmopolitan South Africa and beyond, the Sunday Times has been a pillar in covering the stories that matter to you.
For just R80 you can become a premium member (digital access) and support a publication that has played an important political and social role in South Africa for over a century of Sundays. You can cancel anytime.
Already subscribed? Sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.