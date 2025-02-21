News

Back on track: Gautrain’s Park Station to Rosebank section to be reopened on Monday

Repair work started on Wednesday night, says Gautrain Management Agency

21 February 2025 - 04:30 By Isaac Mahlangu
Isaac Mahlangu Senior reporter

Gautrain service between Park Station and Rosebank will be restored on Monday after the operator worked “around the clock” to fix the railway tunnel...

There’s never been a more important time to support independent media.

From World War 1 to present-day cosmopolitan South Africa and beyond, the Sunday Times has been a pillar in covering the stories that matter to you.

For just R80 you can become a premium member (digital access) and support a publication that has played an important political and social role in South Africa for over a century of Sundays. You can cancel anytime.

Already subscribed? Sign in below.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Related articles

  1. Gautrain tunnel safety: Regulator will assess repair work South Africa
  2. LISTEN | Drilling for water at your Joburg home? Here's what you need to know South Africa
  3. Gautrain services disrupted due to Illegal drilling on private property above ... South Africa
  4. Petition for Gautrain bus stop outside Joburg courts as crime in CBD deters ... News

Most read

  1. 'Serious doubts' over Bragin's qualification, but he says it's a 'witch hunt' ... News
  2. Bouncer industry marred by ‘rogue elements’ as PSiRA probes Zanzou incident News
  3. Business on tenterhooks ahead of Godongwana’s first GNU budget News
  4. Public protector’s probe into mayor who ‘appointed daughter, baby mama’ at an ... News
  5. New initiative aims to halve people living without access to electricity in ... News

Latest Videos

SPOTLIGHT | 'The Unbreakable Boy' conquers adversity and captures hearts
USAID staff to be cut to 294 employees from 10,000, sources say | REUTERS