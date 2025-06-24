News

SA’s credit-active youth behind on loan repayments

Many young South Africans are unable to access the formal credit market, and side hustles are common for those who can

24 June 2025 - 04:30
Suthentira Govender Senior reporter

Nearly half of South Africa's one million credit-active youth have defaulted on their loans and repayments...

There’s never been a more important time to support independent media.

From World War 1 to present-day cosmopolitan South Africa and beyond, the Sunday Times has been a pillar in covering the stories that matter to you.

For just R80 you can become a premium member (digital access) and support a publication that has played an important political and social role in South Africa for over a century of Sundays. You can cancel anytime.

Already subscribed? Sign in below.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. ‘Secret’ customary marriage costs widow her inheritance News
  2. Why South African schools still experience racist incidents News
  3. SA ranked among 40 least peaceful nations News
  4. Four convicted ‘hitmen’ in mistaken identity football shooting want new lawyer News
  5. Online and in love: how young people prefer dating today News

Latest Videos

Colombia’s Senator Miguel Uribe undergoes surgery after shooting attack
Villagers flee as wildfires rage for second day on Greece's Chios | REUTERS