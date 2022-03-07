Opinion & Analysis

EDITORIAL | Some issues are more important than your attention-seeking, Fikile

Fikile Mbalula’s childish buffoonery on Twitter is not what we should expect from a senior government minister

07 March 2022 - 18:50

There’s no doubt that transport minister Fikile Mbalula likes the limelight. The man who refers to himself as “MR FIX” (in all caps, of course) on Twitter is certainly not shy of the public eye — to the point that, not long ago, he called himself “Mr Fearfokkol” to his about 2.7-million Twitter followers...

This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.

A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.

Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day or Financial Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Related articles

  1. EDITORIAL | As leaders pass the buck, spare a thought for July riot victims Opinion & Analysis
  2. EDITORIAL | As things return to normal, let’s not unmask a backslide Opinion & Analysis
  3. EDITORIAL | Only action will ensure the Zondo commission was not in vain Opinion & Analysis
  4. It’s society’s duty to ensure women function without fear Opinion & Analysis

Most read

  1. Turn the page to an overdue series of kids’ books on SA women Opinion & Analysis
  2. OBITUARY | The waste picker who travelled the world and met the Pope Opinion & Analysis
  3. The West is in no position to claim the moral high ground in Ukraine conflict Opinion & Analysis
  4. PODCAST | SA’s foreign policy flip-flopping sends poor message to allies Opinion & Analysis
  5. EDITORIAL | Some issues are more important than your attention-seeking, Fikile Opinion & Analysis

Latest Videos

Remembering Riky Rick: Celebrities and fans pay tribute to rap star at memorial
Ukraine ambassador to SA denies racism allegations