WENDY KNOWLER | Stage 6 load-shedding has changed the cold chain maintenance game
Food safety expert and microbiologist Prof Lucia Anelich says open fridges with fresh meat in them being off during long spells of load-shedding is “an absolute no-no” from a food safety perspective.
25 December 2022 - 14:35
Is your supermarket making sure its refrigerated and frozen foods don’t drop to dangerously low temperatures during load-shedding blackouts of more than four hours? Now is not the time to make assumptions. The lights on the fridge may be on, but that doesn’t mean the cold air is pumping...
WENDY KNOWLER | Stage 6 load-shedding has changed the cold chain maintenance game
Food safety expert and microbiologist Prof Lucia Anelich says open fridges with fresh meat in them being off during long spells of load-shedding is “an absolute no-no” from a food safety perspective.
Is your supermarket making sure its refrigerated and frozen foods don’t drop to dangerously low temperatures during load-shedding blackouts of more than four hours? Now is not the time to make assumptions. The lights on the fridge may be on, but that doesn’t mean the cold air is pumping...
Support the Sunday Times by buying a subscription.
You’ve always trusted us to help you navigate the world. Support the Sunday Times by becoming a premium member for only R80 (digital access) and keep the conversation going. You can cancel anytime.
Already subscribed? Sign in below.
Digital access for only R80
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Related articles
Most read
Latest Videos