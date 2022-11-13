WENDY KNOWLER | Being hounded by debt collectors? Here’s what to do
The Debt Collectors Act provides the indebted with a number of rights, but consumers have responsibilities too
13 November 2022 - 20:43
Two weeks ago in this column I stated that of the 26.5-million credit-active South Africans, 62.73% are classified as being in good standing by the credit bureaus...
WENDY KNOWLER | Being hounded by debt collectors? Here’s what to do
The Debt Collectors Act provides the indebted with a number of rights, but consumers have responsibilities too
Two weeks ago in this column I stated that of the 26.5-million credit-active South Africans, 62.73% are classified as being in good standing by the credit bureaus...
Support the Sunday Times by buying a subscription.
You’ve always trusted us to help you navigate the world. Support the Sunday Times by becoming a premium member for only R80 (digital access) and keep the conversation going. You can cancel anytime.
Already subscribed? Sign in below.
Digital access for only R80
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Related articles
Most read
Latest Videos