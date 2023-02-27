EDITORIAL | Westbury violence calls for pro-active authorities

The stats from the streets of this problem-ridden area are staggering

In one weekend, 11 people were attacked in six shootings in Westbury, Johannesburg. Two were killed. The attackers were retaliating after last week’s killing of alleged Fast Guns gang leader Keenan Ebrahim, who died in a hail of bullets while driving down a busy road in Roodepoort. All these shootings happened with zero regard for bystanders who may be caught in the crossfire. The brazen shooters were confident they wouldn’t get caught...