EDITORIAL | Westbury violence calls for pro-active authorities
The stats from the streets of this problem-ridden area are staggering
27 February 2023 - 20:40
In one weekend, 11 people were attacked in six shootings in Westbury, Johannesburg. Two were killed. The attackers were retaliating after last week’s killing of alleged Fast Guns gang leader Keenan Ebrahim, who died in a hail of bullets while driving down a busy road in Roodepoort. All these shootings happened with zero regard for bystanders who may be caught in the crossfire. The brazen shooters were confident they wouldn’t get caught...
Support the Sunday Times by buying a subscription.
You’ve always trusted us to help you navigate the world. Support the Sunday Times by becoming a premium member for only R80 (digital access) and keep the conversation going. You can cancel anytime.
Already subscribed? Sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.