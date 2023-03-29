Opinion & Analysis

JONATHAN JANSEN | Bit by bit, South Africans are becoming solutions for others

The most talented youth who do have options are emigrating, leaving South Africa with two serious consequences for development

29 March 2023 - 21:44

Two disturbing images haunt me this week. One, on Twitter, was that of a father saying goodbye to his son, wife and little girl as they passed through security at the airport to make their home in New Zealand. Smiling as they looked back, the father weighed his loss. At least the young family would be spared the horrors of what South Africa has become.  ..

Support the Sunday Times by buying a subscription.

You’ve always trusted us to help you navigate the world. Support the Sunday Times by becoming a premium member for only R80 (digital access) and keep the conversation going. You can cancel anytime.

Already subscribed? Sign in below.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Most read

  1. EDITORIAL | Why should well-fed ministers get freebies while the public suffers ... Opinion & Analysis
  2. Profit versus health: four ways big global industries make people sick Opinion & Analysis
  3. TONY LEON | Illiberal democracy has come home to roost in SA Opinion & Analysis
  4. TOM EATON | There’s less chance of the Russian president being Putin jail than ... Opinion & Analysis
  5. WENDY KNOWLER | Recycling is well and good — except for banks Opinion & Analysis

Latest Videos

'We want to build a capital city that works': New Tshwane mayor's plans for the ...
Jubilation after Cilliers Brink wins executive mayor of Tshwane role