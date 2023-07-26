Opinion & Analysis

JONATHAN JANSEN | Traumatised foreign nationals are mere prey for politicians who smell blood

Few care or know about the incredible trauma inflicted on immigrants in SA — don’t expect compassion from the likes of ActionSA either as elections near

26 July 2023 - 21:10

The letter from the head of ActionSA landed in my mailbox with a thud. It was an invitation to an Expert Policy Panel on education. Was this man and his party tone-deaf? After all, Mr Mashaba had launched into me on social media for criticism of his toxic attitudes towards foreign nationals. But best not to respond, I thought, for perhaps the mail was sent by a party functionary with no idea that on the list of invitees were some of the more progressive scholars from the education community. But then a week later a second email followed, a kind of reminder, but before I gave in to the temptation to reply one of the education academics from UJ let loose with this zinger:..

