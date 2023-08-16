JONATHAN JANSEN | Why taxis? Why now? Something was off about the DA’s clampdown
There are simply too many taxis, too much commuter desperation and too little real interest in black lives to keep this going
16 August 2023 - 21:41
Why now? That’s the question taxi drivers repeatedly asked me during interviews this week. They (the DA) took over the government of the province in 2009, I was told. Why this sudden and dramatic clampdown on taxis that break the law? They answered their own question: it’s all politics...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
There’s never been a more important time to support independent media.
From World War 1 to present-day cosmopolitan South Africa and beyond, the Sunday Times has been a pillar in covering the stories that matter to you.
For just R80 you can become a premium member (digital access) and support a publication that has played an important political and social role in South Africa for over a century of Sundays. You can cancel anytime.
Already subscribed? Sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.