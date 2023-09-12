Quite Frankly
JJ TABANE | We need to think long and hard about the notion of a free press
Media houses are contested spaces for the forces that try to control society
12 September 2023 - 21:08
The robbery and attack on two TimesLIVE journalists in Alexandra last week is only a symptom of how journalism is under attack from outside and inside its ranks. It is an incident over which we need to seriously reflect on the state of journalism and the notion of a free press...
