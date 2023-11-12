PALI LEHOHLA | SA’s economy has the conditions for growth that leaves its people behind
There is no just energy transition for the poor
12 November 2023 - 19:29
I am struck by the omnipresence of Jagdish Bhagwati’s empirical studies of immiserising growth in our approach to the just energy transition. This is present in its pure economic analysis but also in the evolution of immiserisation as conceived by Paul Shaffer of Trent University. Shaffer conceives of immiserising growth as “situations where economic growth fails to benefit, or harms, the poor”...
