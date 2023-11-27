Opinion & Analysis

EDITORIAL | Government needs to take Volkswagen SA plea seriously and urgently

Long queues of trucks ready to enter ports are delaying the shipment of exports and the delivery of imports — mostly car components

27 November 2023 - 21:30

A Volkswagen executive on Friday used two words to describe the future of the company’s operations in South Africa: very worried. ..

There’s never been a more important time to support independent media.

From World War 1 to present-day cosmopolitan South Africa and beyond, the Sunday Times has been a pillar in covering the stories that matter to you.

For just R80 you can become a premium member (digital access) and support a publication that has played an important political and social role in South Africa for over a century of Sundays. You can cancel anytime.

Already subscribed? Sign in below.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Latest

  1. EDITORIAL | Government needs to take Volkswagen SA plea seriously and urgently Opinion & Analysis
  2. TOM EATON | Turning on the charm and turning on a tap are sadly the same for ... Opinion & Analysis
  3. WENDY KNOWLER | Car insurance: don’t let disaster strike twice Opinion & Analysis
  4. EDITORIAL | Blood of men and women in blue is a shameful stain on society Opinion & Analysis
  5. JUSTICE MALALA | The Gautrain is a shining example of what we are capable of Opinion & Analysis

Latest Videos

Alejandro Garnacho has the potential to do some amazing things – Erik ten Hag
EFF top six sanctioned with month suspension, salary and apology by ...