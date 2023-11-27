EDITORIAL | Government needs to take Volkswagen SA plea seriously and urgently
Long queues of trucks ready to enter ports are delaying the shipment of exports and the delivery of imports — mostly car components
27 November 2023 - 21:30
A Volkswagen executive on Friday used two words to describe the future of the company’s operations in South Africa: very worried. ..
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
There’s never been a more important time to support independent media.
From World War 1 to present-day cosmopolitan South Africa and beyond, the Sunday Times has been a pillar in covering the stories that matter to you.
For just R80 you can become a premium member (digital access) and support a publication that has played an important political and social role in South Africa for over a century of Sundays. You can cancel anytime.
Already subscribed? Sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.