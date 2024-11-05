TENDAI MBANJE | Botswana delivers elections like no other — how did opposition clinch landslide victory?

The fall of the Botswana Democratic Party, while a surprise to some, can be attributed to several factors

The recent elections in Botswana have been described as elections like no other, and a surprise landslide victory. This week, the Batswana citizens and the African continent are trying to comprehend what happened in the elections. ..