Opinion & Analysis

TENDAI MBANJE | Botswana delivers elections like no other — how did opposition clinch landslide victory?

The fall of the Botswana Democratic Party, while a surprise to some, can be attributed to several factors

05 November 2024 - 22:37 By TENDAI MBANJE

The recent elections in Botswana have been described as elections like no other, and a surprise landslide victory. This week, the Batswana citizens and the African continent are trying to comprehend what happened in the elections. ..

There’s never been a more important time to support independent media.

From World War 1 to present-day cosmopolitan South Africa and beyond, the Sunday Times has been a pillar in covering the stories that matter to you.

For just R80 you can become a premium member (digital access) and support a publication that has played an important political and social role in South Africa for over a century of Sundays. You can cancel anytime.

Already subscribed? Sign in below.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Most read

  1. EDITORIAL | Lifman’s killing raises more questions than answers Opinion & Analysis
  2. TENDAI MBANJE | Botswana delivers elections like no other — how did opposition ... Opinion & Analysis
  3. LUCKY MATHEBULA | The GNU is more of a hegemonic risk than a tactical necessity Opinion & Analysis
  4. BONGANI MADONDO | Borne in the USAs Opinion & Analysis
  5. THERESA MICHAEL | Are South African ECD centres ready for inclusion? Opinion & Analysis

Latest Videos

IPID Media briefing on the classification of detective Charl Kinnear ...
Russia launches Soyuz rocket with dozens of satellites, two from Iran | REUTERS