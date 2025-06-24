Opinion & Analysis

SIMPHIWE THOBELA | Player becomes referee: when law collides with basic corporate governance

The Public Finance Management Act is one of the simplest written pieces of legislation, but some areas need to go back to the drawing board

24 June 2025 - 04:30 By Simphiwe Thobela

The Public Finance Management Act of 1999, is one of the crucial pieces of legislation that governs the public sector, if not the most important. There are also views that it’s the most complex and at times, some argue, a stifling legislation. I argue upfront that it’s one of the simplest written pieces of legislation. However, some areas need attention as it’s not practical to have a perfect legislation...

There’s never been a more important time to support independent media.

From World War 1 to present-day cosmopolitan South Africa and beyond, the Sunday Times has been a pillar in covering the stories that matter to you.

For just R80 you can become a premium member (digital access) and support a publication that has played an important political and social role in South Africa for over a century of Sundays. You can cancel anytime.

Already subscribed? Sign in below.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. TOM EATON | Which god will wash away the sin of America’s attack on Iran? Opinion & Analysis
  2. JUSTICE MALALA | The future is here, but SA’s youth is ill-equipped for AI and ... Opinion & Analysis
  3. EDITORIAL | Let’s cull the racist elephant in the classroom Opinion & Analysis
  4. JULIUS MALEMA | ‘National dialogue’ is another scam Opinion & Analysis
  5. PALI LEHOHLA | When it comes to stats, businessmen and politicians must know ... Opinion & Analysis

Latest Videos

JAY-Z - '03 Bonnie & Clyde ft. Beyoncé Knowles
Jay Z Vs Solange Elevator Fight Extended Version