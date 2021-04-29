Politics

ANALYSIS | Comeback king: the rise, fall, rise and fall again of the ANC’s ‘Black Jesus’

After his latest fall from grace, will there be another resurrection for Supra Mahumapelo?

Aphiwe Deklerk Political reporter
29 April 2021 - 21:19

Supra Obakeng Ramoeletsi Mahumapelo is one ANC politician who has fallen from grace only to rise again. But with the power dynamics in the ANC having taken a 180º turn since his last rise 2017, the question arises: Will there be another resurrection for the man known as “Black Jesus” within ANC circles?

So powerful was “Comrade SOR” in the ANC, that even though he was booted out of his office as party provincial secretary in 2009, he returned more emboldened three years later — this time as the powerful provincial chairperson...

