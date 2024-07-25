Morero’s detractors lobby for Loyiso Masuku to take over as Joburg mayor
ANC insider says while Morero had a slight majority in the regional executive, Masuku was a woman, which made her more eligible for the position
25 July 2024 - 22:03
The call for ANC Johannesburg chairperson Dada Morero to become mayor is said to have received a pushback from some regional executive committee members who are lobbying for regional deputy secretary Loyiso Masuku to take over the position...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
There’s never been a more important time to support independent media.
From World War 1 to present-day cosmopolitan South Africa and beyond, the Sunday Times has been a pillar in covering the stories that matter to you.
For just R80 you can become a premium member (digital access) and support a publication that has played an important political and social role in South Africa for over a century of Sundays. You can cancel anytime.
Already subscribed? Sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.