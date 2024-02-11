Of mice and men: study suggests more regular erections improve function
Erectile dysfunction is associated with cardiovascular disease
11 February 2024 - 19:58
Having more frequent erections could improve erectile function, a study on mice published in the journal Science shows (https://www.science.org/doi/10.1126/science.ade8064). The basic mechanisms of erections in the penises of mice and humans are similar so this discovery advances the understanding of erections in men...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
There’s never been a more important time to support independent media.
From World War 1 to present-day cosmopolitan South Africa and beyond, the Sunday Times has been a pillar in covering the stories that matter to you.
For just R80 you can become a premium member (digital access) and support a publication that has played an important political and social role in South Africa for over a century of Sundays. You can cancel anytime.
Already subscribed? Sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.