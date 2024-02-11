Science

Of mice and men: study suggests more regular erections improve function

Erectile dysfunction is associated with cardiovascular disease

11 February 2024 - 19:58
Claire Keeton Senior features writer

Having more frequent erections could improve erectile function, a study on mice published in the journal Science shows (https://www.science.org/doi/10.1126/science.ade8064). The basic mechanisms of erections in the penises of mice and humans are similar so this discovery advances the understanding of erections in men...

