A man was reportedly arrested in the UK on Wednesday after he allegedly threw eggs at British monarch King Charles and Queen Consort Camilla during a walkabout.
The incident happened as the duo were welcomed by city leaders in York, according to Daily Mail.
They were in the northern England city to attend the unveiling of a statue of Charles' mother Queen Elizabeth II.
Videos circulating online show the king and queen consort greeting officials as eggs are thrown at them.
The eggs appear to have missed the unperturbed monarch, who briefly looked down before continuing his engagement.
Police officers rushed in to drag away a protester shouting slogans. Others in the crowd jeered him and chanted “God save the king”.
Charles, who ascended the throne in September after the death of the queen, is on a two-day tour of northern England.
Eggs were also thrown at Elizabeth's royal car in 2022 when she visited Nottingham, central England, and anti-British protesters threw eggs at Charles during a walkabout in central Dublin in 1995.
WATCH | Man arrested for ‘throwing eggs’ at King Charles and Camilla
The king and queen consort are on a two-day tour in northern England
A man was reportedly arrested in the UK on Wednesday after he allegedly threw eggs at British monarch King Charles and Queen Consort Camilla during a walkabout.
The incident happened as the duo were welcomed by city leaders in York, according to Daily Mail.
They were in the northern England city to attend the unveiling of a statue of Charles' mother Queen Elizabeth II.
Videos circulating online show the king and queen consort greeting officials as eggs are thrown at them.
The eggs appear to have missed the unperturbed monarch, who briefly looked down before continuing his engagement.
Police officers rushed in to drag away a protester shouting slogans. Others in the crowd jeered him and chanted “God save the king”.
Charles, who ascended the throne in September after the death of the queen, is on a two-day tour of northern England.
Eggs were also thrown at Elizabeth's royal car in 2022 when she visited Nottingham, central England, and anti-British protesters threw eggs at Charles during a walkabout in central Dublin in 1995.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE:
Date set for King Charles’ coronation — the same day as Archie’s birthday
UK's King Charles, stepping back from campaigning, will not go to Egypt climate summit
IN PICS | King Charles III’s new cipher unveiled
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most read
Latest Videos