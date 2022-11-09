Lifestyle

WATCH | Man arrested for ‘throwing eggs’ at King Charles and Camilla

The king and queen consort are on a two-day tour in northern England

09 November 2022 - 15:01 By Khanyisile Ngcobo and Reuters

A man was reportedly arrested in the UK on Wednesday after he allegedly threw eggs at British monarch King Charles and Queen Consort Camilla during a walkabout.

The incident happened as the duo were welcomed by city leaders in York, according to Daily Mail.

They were in the northern England city to attend the unveiling of a statue of Charles' mother Queen Elizabeth II.

Videos circulating online show the king and queen consort greeting officials as eggs are thrown at them.

The eggs appear to have missed the unperturbed monarch, who briefly looked down before continuing his engagement.

Police officers rushed in to drag away a protester shouting slogans. Others in the crowd jeered him and chanted “God save the king”.

Charles, who ascended the throne in September after the death of the queen, is on a two-day tour of northern England.

Eggs were also thrown at Elizabeth's royal car in 2022 when she visited Nottingham, central England, and anti-British protesters threw eggs at Charles during a walkabout in central Dublin in 1995.

YOU MAY ALSO LIKE:

Date set for King Charles’ coronation — the same day as Archie’s birthday

Charles automatically became king after the death of his mother Queen Elizabeth II last month.
Lifestyle
4 weeks ago

UK's King Charles, stepping back from campaigning, will not go to Egypt climate summit

Britain's King Charles will not attend a world leaders' climate change summit in Egypt next month, a royal source said on Sunday, as the new monarch ...
News
1 month ago

IN PICS | King Charles III’s new cipher unveiled

Coins, banknotes and stamps bearing the image of the king will also begin circulating.
Lifestyle
1 month ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Most read

  1. Seven reasons the Huawei nova 10 SE should be your next smartphone Lifestyle
  2. What’s a Hayya card? Qatar’s crazy entry rules for the Fifa World Cup Travel
  3. Yvonne Chaka Chaka: A princess who has graduated to queen Lifestyle
  4. Ex-beauty queens warm hearts as they confirm they’ve secretly tied the knot Lifestyle
  5. RECIPE | Easy Tupperware-friendly cheesecake that will win anyone over Food

Latest Videos

R10 000 bail for former Transnet legal executive accused of colluding with firm
‘You can’t spin Phala Phala’: Motlanthe