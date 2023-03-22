Lifestyle

Protests in France may cloud King Charles’ visit: Buckingham Palace source

King Charles is due to arrive in France on Sunday for a state visit, his first since becoming a monarch

22 March 2023 - 13:34 By Reuters
Workers hold flares during a demonstration in front of the railway station on the eve of the ninth day of a national strike and protests in Nice, France, on March 22 2023.
Workers hold flares during a demonstration in front of the railway station on the eve of the ninth day of a national strike and protests in Nice, France, on March 22 2023.
Image: REUTERS/Eric Gaillard

Protests in France may affect plans for a planned state visit by Britain’s King Charles next week, a Buckingham Palace source said on Wednesday.

“We are keeping a close eye on the situation and are taking advice from the FCDO and the French side, " the source said, referring to the British foreign ministry. “There may be an impact on logistics.”

President Emmanuel Macron will look to “calm things down” amid growing anger across France over his plans to raise the retirement age.

Rubbish bins and barricades were set ablaze on Tuesday in spontaneous protests in Paris and elsewhere across the country on a sixth night of scuffles with police.

King Charles is due to arrive in France on Sunday for a state visit, his first since becoming a monarch.

The visit includes a trip to the Musee d'Orsay art gallery and dinner at the Chateau de Versailles. It also includes events at the Arc de Triomphe before he travels by train to the southwestern city of Bordeaux.

The French presidency said the king’s schedule was still being finalised.

Opposition lawmakers have called on Macron to call off the visit given the tensions across the country.

The daily protests, alongside rolling strikes that have affected oil depots, public transportation and rubbish collection, notably in Paris, represent the most serious challenge to the centrist president's authority since the “Yellow Vest” revolt four years ago.

“Unbelievable! We are going to have Emmanuel Macron, the monarch who is going to welcome King Charles III in Versailles,” Sandrine Rousseau, a senior lawmaker from the Ecologist Party said. “Of course, he should cancel this visit. Is the priority really to welcome Charles III in Versailles.”

Protesters have already scuffled with police in Versailles over the unpopular pension bill, with riot police blocking their path to the gilded palace built in the 17th century during the reign of King Louis XIV.

Reuters

YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE:

UK's Prince Harry to seek Mail on Sunday libel win without trial

Harry, King Charles' younger son, sued Associated Newspapers last year over an article in its Mail on Sunday newspaper that alleged he tried to keep ...
Lifestyle
5 days ago

Britain's King Charles hands Duke of Edinburgh title to Prince Edward

Britain's King Charles named his younger brother Prince Edward as the new Duke of Edinburgh on Friday, handing him the title last held by their ...
Lifestyle
1 week ago

Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet: royal titles for Prince Harry and Meghan's kids

The children of Britain's Prince Harry and his wife Meghan will be known as prince and princess, with the couple publicly using their daughter's ...
Lifestyle
1 week ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Most read

  1. 'Our community has been taken over without our permission': residents say tv ... Lifestyle
  2. 'I like to eat Michelin but when I’m cooking, I keep it simple,' says celebrity ... Food
  3. What's on this week? Lifestyle
  4. 'The Wire' and 'John Wick' star Lance Reddick dies Lifestyle
  5. Nature is always on for World Wildlife Fund boss Morné du Plessis Lifestyle

Latest Videos

Cape Town 'national shutdown' protesters say police were 'brutal', camp outside ...
'Ramaphosa, voetsek!': Julius Malema leads protesters to Union Buildings for ...