Britain's King Charles hands Duke of Edinburgh title to Prince Edward

11 March 2023 - 14:17 By Reuters
Prince Edward, The new Duke of Edinburgh is seen at the City Chambers in Edinburgh to mark one year since the city's formal response to the invasion of Ukraine on March 10, 2023 in Edinburgh, Scotland. King Charles III has handed his late father's title the Duke of Edinburgh to his brother Prince Edward, honouring the late Queen and Philip's wishes. Charles conferred the title on the former Earl of Wessex in celebration of his 59th birthday
Image: Jane Barlow - Pool/Getty Images

Britain's King Charles named his younger brother Prince Edward as the new Duke of Edinburgh on Friday, handing him the title last held by their father Prince Philip, Buckingham Palace said in a statement.

Edward, 59 on Friday, becomes the latest member of the royal family to be granted a new title since Charles became king in September after the death of his mother, Queen Elizabeth.

William, Charles's eldest son and heir to the throne, was named Prince of Wales, while the children of his second son Harry, no longer a working royal, were officially named as prince and princess earlier this week.

Edward's new title comes after he took on a number of his father's roles, including at The Duke of Edinburgh Award charity which encourages young people to undertake challenges.

"The new Duke and Duchess of Edinburgh are proud to continue Prince Philip’s legacy of promoting opportunities for young people of all backgrounds to reach their full potential," Buckingham Palace said, referring to Edward's wife Sophie.

Philip had held the title of the Duke of Edinburgh since his marriage to the then Princess Elizabeth in 1947 until his death in 2021.

