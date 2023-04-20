Since its inception, the festival has been held at the Shokran Events Venue on a pecan and almond tree farm in Pretoria East. Each event — often held four times a year — draws between 1,000 and 1,500 people and is usually sold out.
Cheers! Celebrate 10 years of fine wine at Fijnwyn Food & Wine Festival
Started to bring a bit of the Cape to Gauteng, the festival has become one of Pretoria’s favourite events for wine lovers
Image: Supplied
Of all the things the Cape has to offer, Gauteng-based wine lovers are often most envious of the plethora of wine farms in the region. Whiling away a weekend sipping on a glass of your preferred varietal is not a hop, skip and a jump from your front door.
Luckily, a number of events around the province have made it easier to sample some of the best South Africa has to offer and few are as popular as the Fijnwyn Food & Wine Festival.
Started by Charmaine Lourens a decade ago to bring a bit of the Cape to Gauteng and give people the opportunity to taste wines from the best boutique and bigger wineries, the festival is celebrating 10 years.
Image: Jenice Heath
Image: Jenice Heath
Since its inception, the festival has been held at the Shokran Events Venue on a pecan and almond tree farm in Pretoria East. Each event — often held four times a year — draws between 1,000 and 1,500 people and is usually sold out.
Apart from the wine farms represented at each festival, hand-picked to represent a balance between boutique and big wineries, Lourens says the safe outdoor environment and the opportunity for friends and family to get together and celebrate life have played big parts in Fijnwyn’s success.
As part of its 10-year celebrations, Fijnwyn will be hosting four festivals this year, each over two days. The first took place on March 20 and 21 with plenty of good wines and bubbles to add to the feeling of celebration in the air.
Image: Supplied
The official birthday celebrations will be taking place on April 27 and 29 and promise to be filled to the brim with the good vibes regulars have come to expect. Arrive early with your camping chairs and picnic blankets, grab a spot in the shade and enjoy the festivities, with wine from more than 30 estates, delicious street food and live music. Wine tastings will take place on both days from 10am to 5pm.
Other dates to diarise are June 16 and 17 for Rooi Fijnwyn and September 30 and October 1 for Fijnwyn Innie Lente.
For more information, visit the Fijnwyn website. Book early to avoid disappointment. Tickets from R75 available through iTickets.
