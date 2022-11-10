Raise your glass to these three award-winning local vineyards
The trio crack the world’s 50 best vineyards list
We know the Cape winelands is a special place but when three of SA’s vineyards — Creation Wines, Klein Constantia and Tokara — make the World’s Top 50 Best Vineyards list we know they are world class. The aim behind the list, according to the organisers, is to strive to elevate the experience. Planning a holiday to the Cape? Put these three on your list:
1. CREATION WINE ESTATE
Creation Wine Estate comes in at number 38 on the Top 50 Best Vineyards list and is located in Hemel-en-Aarde in Hermanus.
The estate is open from Monday to Sunday, 10am-5pm for tastings, brunches, lunches, light meals and food and wine pairings
2. KLEIN CONSTANTIA
Klein Constantia, ranked at 39th on the list, is in Constantia, Cape Town, and is open for tastings from Monday to Sunday, 10am-5pm. The Bistro is open Monday to Sundays for lunch only.
3. TOKARA WINE ESTATE
Tokara Wine Estate comes in 47th on the list and is located at Helshoogte Rd in Stellenbosch. The estate is open for wine and olive oil tastings from Monday to Sunday, 10am-6pm. Tokara Restaurant is open Wednesday to Sunday for lunch only, while Tokara Deli operates Tuesday to Sunday for breakfast, lunch and light meals.
