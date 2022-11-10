Food

Raise your glass to these three award-winning local vineyards

The trio crack the world’s 50 best vineyards list

10 November 2022 - 10:26
Hilary Biller Columnist
One of the wines from Creation Wine Estate.
One of the wines from Creation Wine Estate.
Image: Supplied

We know the Cape winelands is a special place but when three of SA’s vineyards — Creation Wines, Klein Constantia and Tokara — make the World’s Top 50 Best Vineyards list we know they are world class. The aim behind the list, according to the organisers, is to strive to elevate the experience. Planning a holiday to the Cape? Put these three on your list:

1. CREATION WINE ESTATE

Creation Wine Estate comes in at number 38 on the Top 50 Best Vineyards list and is located in Hemel-en-Aarde in Hermanus.

The estate is open from Monday to Sunday, 10am-5pm for tastings, brunches, lunches, light meals and food and wine pairings

See Creationwines.com

Creation Wine Estate.
Creation Wine Estate.
Image: Supplied

2. KLEIN CONSTANTIA

Klein Constantia, ranked at 39th on the list, is in Constantia, Cape Town, and is open for tastings from Monday to Sunday, 10am-5pm. The Bistro is open Monday to Sundays for lunch only.

See Kleinconstantia.com

Klein Constantia.
Klein Constantia.
Image: Supplied

3. TOKARA WINE ESTATE

Tokara Wine Estate comes in 47th on the list and is located at Helshoogte Rd in Stellenbosch. The estate is open for wine and olive oil tastings from Monday to Sunday, 10am-6pm. Tokara Restaurant is open Wednesday to Sunday for lunch only, while Tokara Deli operates Tuesday to Sunday for breakfast, lunch and light meals.

See Tokara.com

Wine alongside a meal from Tokara Wine Estate.
Wine alongside a meal from Tokara Wine Estate.
Image: Supplied

YOU MAY ALSO LIKE:

Well oiled: The top 10 South African extra virgin olive oils for 2022

The top scorers in the first round of the SA Olive Awards announced in the prestigious Absa Top 10 Awards.
Lifestyle
4 weeks ago

Top accolades for two local bars, two restaurants and two wines

The awards have been mounting as local establishments make waves in the global arena
Lifestyle
10 months ago
subscribe

Most read

  1. RECIPE | Easy Tupperware-friendly cheesecake that will win anyone over Food
  2. Seven reasons the Huawei nova 10 SE should be your next smartphone Lifestyle
  3. This is SA's record-breaking R290 million home Home & Gardening
  4. What’s a Hayya card? Qatar’s crazy entry rules for the Fifa World Cup Travel
  5. POLL | Have you ever made cheesecake for your bae? Food

Latest Videos

R10 000 bail for former Transnet legal executive accused of colluding with firm
‘You can’t spin Phala Phala’: Motlanthe