Raise your glass to these three award-winning local vineyards

We know the Cape winelands is a special place but when three of SA’s vineyards — Creation Wines, Klein Constantia and Tokara — make the World’s Top 50 Best Vineyards list we know they are world class. The aim behind the list, according to the organisers, is to strive to elevate the experience. Planning a holiday to the Cape? Put these three on your list:

1. CREATION WINE ESTATE

Creation Wine Estate comes in at number 38 on the Top 50 Best Vineyards list and is located in Hemel-en-Aarde in Hermanus.

The estate is open from Monday to Sunday, 10am-5pm for tastings, brunches, lunches, light meals and food and wine pairings

See Creationwines.com